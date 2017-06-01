Acer Predator Triton 700 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Laptop With Max-Q Design Is Slick at 18.9 mm Thin

Acer is packing it! Their next-generation gaming laptop is looking slick with its design and specs. It's not as compact as other highly commercialized laptops but gamers are definitely going to love it. So, what's the latest on the Acer Predator Triton 700?

Youtube/Acer The latest Acer gaming laptop boasts a slick and innovative style.

The Acer Predator Triton 700 is about to launch soon, and Acer is finally sharing details of their next-generation laptop. Based on looks and specs, the laptop is going to win a lot of consumers, especially PC gamers.

The upcoming laptop has come a long way from Acer's Predator 21 X, in terms of size. The Triton 700 is incredibly lighter and smaller than the latter. The new portable computer is 18.9 mm thin and weighs 5.73 pounds. The Acer Predator Triton 700 features a 15.6-inch HD screen, two USB-C ports, a DisplayPort connector, a Thunderbolt 3 port and an RGB backlit mechanical keyboard.

In terms of internal specs, Acer Predator Triton 700 is lit with powerful technology. Triton 700 is packed with NVIDIA's Max-Q design that simplifies dynamics. Max-Q is a term used by NASA for aerospace technology, and the chip maker described the design as such because their aim is to enable precision-engineered laptops. Max-Q allows Acer's new laptop to be as slim and quiet as possible despite heavy processing. This technology applied to the Triton 700 will definitely spice things up in the market when it comes out.

The portable computer is said to run on seventh-generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1080 graphics processing unit (GPU). Aside from these, Acer Predator Triton 700 is also equipped with 32 GB of random-access memory (RAM) with support for two solid state drives (SSDs). And to cool everything down, the laptop is equipped with an AreoBlade 3D metal fan.

All these specs make the Acer Predator Triton 700 a high-performance laptop indeed.

The Acer Predator Triton 700 will go on sale in North America this August. It will have a starting price of $2,999.