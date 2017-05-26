Acer Predator X27 Specs Review: Monitor Is a True Investment for Gamers

Although internet cafes can offer a lot of benefits, like being able to play with friends who may not have devices that can support a high-resolution game and unbelievably fast internet, there's a certain comfort that can only be provided for by a computer screen that can maximize the graphics and effects embedded in the game.

YouTube/Predator Gaming Screenshot from a promotional video for Acer Predator X27.

Acer understands the needs of gamers and that is the concept behind their newest product in their long line of gadgets. The Acer Predator X27 attends to the needs of gamers and anyone else whose hobbies or line of work requires a computer screen that can support high-definition.

"The Predator X27's 4K resolution at 144Hz and Acer HDRUltra technology create dazzling visuals that must be seen to be believed," said Victor Chien, president of Digital Display Business at Acer, as reported by International Business Times.

The tech giant promises that the Acer Predator X27 is equipped with the latest Quantum Dot technology that can support all the graphics that any user may need. It can fit to whatever function is needed through Acer's VisionCare that offers modes such as flickerless, bluelight shield, comfy view and low dimming.

Acer's concern for the users' needs extends to the specifications of the Predator X27. Although primarily built for gamers, the monitor proves to be a gem for anyone with visual impairments or those whose livelihoods rely on graphics. All in all, it looks like the Acer Predator X27 is worth the price, especially if consumers are looking for something that sets the standards in quality for both the machinery and the output.

Other specs of the product include smooth performance courtesy of the technology behind it as well as a wrap-around view that allows gamers to see all parts of the screen. The aesthetics of the monitor doesn't hurt either.

The Acer Predator X27 was unveiled late last month. A full rundown of its features is available here.