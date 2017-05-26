Acer Spin 1 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Convertible Laptop Available in July for $329

Ahead of next week's Computex, Acer has introduced its newest computing devices which includes the latest version of the Spin 1 — a sleek, lightweight convertible notebook.

AcerA promotional image for the Acer Spin 1 convertible laptop.

The new Acer Spin 1 is a stylish 2-in-1 laptop designed for creatives who are always on the go. With this device, users can utilize four different modes: laptop, display, tablet and tent. It is also very easy to bring along as it is ultra-thin at just 14 mm and ultra-light at just 2.76 pounds.

Housed in a sleek, all-metal chassis, the Spin 1 features an 11.6-inch IPS touchscreen display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1080 pixels. It has Acer Bluelight Shield, which helps prevents eye strain from prolonged screen exposure.

The laptop is powered by the latest Intel Pentium and Celeron processors with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM). Customers will be able to choose from either 32 GB, 64 GB or 128 GB of flash storage. There is also a microSD card slot for expanded storage.

The Acer Spin 1 comes with a Precision Touchpad, which provides a more accurate tracking of one's fingertips and its movements. It also has support for Windows 10 gestures.

To take advantage of all the convertible laptop has to offer, users can opt to purchase the Acer Active Stylus accessory which has support for Windows Ink. This provides an authentic pen-on-paper experience when taking down notes or sketching on the Spin 1.

Other notable features include two speakers with Acer TrueHarmony technology and a webcam for video chats or conferences. Connectivity-wise, the Spin 1 comes with one USB 3.1 port, one USB 2.0 port and one HDMI port. The battery is said to provide up to eight hours of normal use.

The Acer Spin 1 will be available to purchase in July with a starting price of $329. More details on the specific configurations will be revealed during Computex 2017, which takes place in Taipei, Taiwan, from May 30 to June 3.