Acer Switch 5, Switch 3 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Hybrid Devices With Fanless Design Arriving in June

Acer has introduced the Switch 5 and Switch 3, two-in-one Windows 10 tablets that provide users with PC-like functionalities but in more compact, portable form factors. The hybrid devices are also equipped with Acer's LiquidLoop cooling system, which provides fanless, quiet performance and eliminates airflow issues or dust accumulation.

(Photo: Acer)A promotional image for the Acer Switch 5.

The Acer Switch 5 features a 12-inch full high-definition (HD) touchscreen display with IPS technology and a resolution of 2,160 x 1,440 pixels. The tablet has a modern, anti-slip design and is lightweight at just 2.03 pounds. It also comes with an auto-retracting kickstand that can be adjusted up to 165 degrees.

It is powered by Intel's seventh-generation Kaby Lake processors with options such as the Core i5-7200U, Core i5-7300U, Core i7-7500U and Core i7-7600U. It also comes with the Intel HD Graphics 620 chip for videos and games.

The two-in-one device can support up to 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM) with either 256 GB or 512 GB of solid state drive (SSD) memory.

These allow the device to handle demanding tasks such as presentations but also provide entertainment while on the go. An optional USB Type-C Dock also adds several ports that help transform the Switch 5 into a workstation. The device also comes with 10.5 hours of battery life.

Acer's follow-up to the Switch Alpha 12 features a fingerprint reader with Windows Hello to enable fast and secure log-ins without the need for passwords.

Meanwhile, the Switch 3 is a more budget-friendly alternative. It features a 12.2-inch full HD display with in-plane switching (IPS) technology and a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. It is very portable at just 1.98 pounds.

The hybrid device can be powered by the Intel Pentium 4415U, Celeron 3865U or Celeron 3965U processor. It supports up to 4 GB of RAM with 32 GB, 64 GB or 128 GB of built-in storage.

The sleek two-in-one tablet comes with a full HD 720p webcam, a microSDXC slot for expanded memory and front-facing speakers. It also provides up to 8 hours of battery life.

Both the Switch 5 and Switch 3 come with a keyboard that attaches via ultra-secure magnets. The former's peripheral is backlit with a large, intuitive trackpad that has support for Windows 10 gestures. Acer's new two-in-one devices also have support for the Active Pen, which delivers natural pen-on-paper experience with 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The Acer Switch 5 will have a starting price of $799 while the Acer Switch 3 will start at $399. Both models will be available to purchase in June.