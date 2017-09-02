Acer Switch 7 Black Edition Specs: Company Announces First Fanless 2-in-1 With 8th-Gen Core i7, Dedicated GPU

Acer Promotional image for Acer Switch 7 Black Edition.

One of the leading laptop makers, Acer, has recently announced several new laptops including their "pioneering" Switch 7 Black Edition that is marketed as the "world's first" fanless 2-in-1 notebook.

Acer is one of the many companies and manufacturers present at the IFA 2017 in Berlin this week. Aside from the Switch 7 Black Edition, it has also expanded its lineup of "ultraslim, convertible, and detachable devices" with the announcement of the Swift 5 and Spin 5 notebooks.

All the mentioned upcoming notebooks will run with Intel Core's 8th-generation processing chips. In a release, Acer quoted Intel's Vice President of Client Computing Group, Chris Walker, as he said: "Acer's new lineup of ultra slim PCs are distinctly unique but united by their dynamic design, and the immersive entertainment, simple convenience and incredible 40% performance boost 8th Gen Intel Core processors deliver."

The Switch 7 Black Edition's fanless feature is done with a dual setup of Acer's own LiquidLoop cooling system technology that "pumps its way through the loop heat pipe system using recycled heat energy."

Apart from the fanless technology and an 8th-generation Core i7 chip, Acer took the Switch 7 Black Edition up a notch by designing it with a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics processing unit. According to NVIDIA, the said GPU is built to perform "4x faster" than integrated graphics cards.

The special type of cooling system and a dedicated GPU can be more appreciated when one considers that Acer was able to put all these additional hardware features together while keeping the Switch 7 Black Edition a lightweight 2-in-1 notebook that weighed "less than 1.15 kg (2.5 lbs.) with the keyboard detached."

The Switch 7 Black Edition was designed to have a brushed-aluminum body and Acer's patented Acer AutoStand that allows users to auto-deploy and auto-retract the device's kickstand with just a single hand.

Its screen measures 13.5 inches and displays at 2,256 x 1,504 resolution. The Switch 7 Black Edition's display panel also supports a Wacom stylus and is embedded with an optical-based fingerprint scanner.

The Switch 7 Black Edition will be available later this year with a starting price of $1,699.