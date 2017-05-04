Acer TravelMate Spin B1 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Windows 10 S Laptop Launched for Classroom Use

In line with Microsoft's newest venture into the education sector, Acer has introduced its first device running Windows 10 S — the TravelMate Spin B1. With this new operating system, Microsoft and its partners hope to compete with Google's Chromebooks.

AcerA promotional image for the Acer TravelMate Spin B1.

The Acer TravelMate Spin B1 is an affordable laptop designed for use inside the classroom. It features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1080 pixels, a stylus, and support for Windows Ink so that students can take down notes, edit documents, and sketch, among others.

The education-focused laptop also comes with a 360-degree hinge that allows it to be transformed into four modes: laptop, tablet, display, and tent. This kind of versatility allows the laptop to meet the different needs of students during classroom learning.

The Acer TravelMate Spin B1 is durable with a shock-absorbent rubber bumper designed to withstand accidental bumps or drops that may occur during daily use. Meanwhile, the laptop's pressure-resistant screen can survive frontal impact of up to 60 kg, and the spill-resistant keyboard offers protection from up to 330 ml of water. The latter comes with a gutter system underneath that drains the water and protects the internal components.

Acer's Windows 10 S laptop comes with entry-level specs, including an Intel Apollo Lake Celeron processor, 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of built-in storage. Conversely, the TravelMate Spin B1 impresses with up to 13 hours of battery life — more than enough to last and entire day of school.

Given that it runs Microsoft's education-focused operating system, the TravelMate Spin B1 will only be able to use stock programs and apps that have been downloaded from the Windows Store. As such, the laptop will be able to boot up quickly and run seamlessly despite not having top-of-the-line hardware. This limitation helps educators control the content that students gain access to while in school.

The Acer TravelMate Spin B1 will be available later this month for $299.