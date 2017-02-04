Acer XR382CQK Release Date, Specs, Price News: 37.5-inch Curved Monitor with FreeSync Ideal for Gaming

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Acer

For serious gamers, it's very important to choose the best hardware components when building a gaming rig. However, aside from a high-performance desktop, it is also important for gamers to choose a monitor that will support the PC's specs. Given all these, the process can be a bit cumbersome with so many options available in the market. Acer hopes to make the process a little easier for gamers with the introduction of the XR382CQK, a curved monitor that will provide an immersive gaming experience.

Acer's newest monitor features a 37.5-inch ultrawide display with a resolution of 3,440 x 1,600 pixels. It also has a 2,300 R curve and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The curved screen delivers accurate color reproduction with support for 1.07 billion colors and everything will be crystal clear as the monitor has a brightness of 300 nits.

The display has been optimized for gaming with the presence of AMD FreeSync technology to ensure a stutter-free and tear-free gaming experience. The curved monitor has a response time of 5 milliseconds and a refresh rate of 75 Hz. The 178-degree viewing angle also ensures that users won't miss any action on the screen regardless of their seating position.

Usually reserved for Acer's gaming-dedicated Predator lineup, the XR382CQK also comes with GameView technology wherein users can switch among three different customizable display profiles.

Given these technical specifications, the display is able to deliver a superior gaming experience. To match the visual performance, Acer has also equipped the monitor with 7-watt speakers featuring DTS sound for an enhanced auditory experience. Furthermore, Acer's display also features flicker-less technology to prevent eye strain even after prolonged gaming sessions.

The monitor can also be adjusted so that users are comfortable while gaming. The screen can tilt from minus 5 to 35 degrees and can swivel up to plus or minus 30 degrees. The stand can also reach a maximum height of 5.12 inches. Connectivity-wise, there is HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, a USB Type-C port and four USB 3.0 hubs.

The Acer XR382CQK curved monitor is available to purchase for $1,299.