Acer's New Chromebook 11 Price, Specs Review: New C771 Laptop Is Tough and Affordable

Acer announced their newest Chromebook 11 version, the C771, as a marriage of performance and durability in one affordable package. Like all Acer Chromebooks before it, the C771 packs reasonable specs and long battery life for under $300.

Like other Chromebooks of this size, the Acer Chromebook 11 C771, as well as its touchscreen variant, the C771T, is aimed for school use with its focus on durability, battery life and price.

The non-touch version starts at $280, and for that price, buyers get a 6th-generation Intel Celeron processor, the 3855U. Initial models also come with 32 GB of solid state storage along with 4 GB of memory. The touch version, meanwhile, is initially priced at $330.

The company also plans to offer models with 6th-generation Intel Core i5 and Core i3 processors sometime this September.

With an 11.6-inch In-Plane Switching (IPS) display, the design of the hinge lets the Chromebook open up to 180 degrees, letting users lay the laptop flat on a tabletop for easier sharing. The display has a standard laptop resolution of 1,366 by 768 pixels.

The highlight of Acer's Chromebook, however, is its durability. While not entirely waterproof, the C771 is protected from accidental spills of "up to 11 fluid ounces," thanks to its spill-resistant design for its keyboard.

The internal design of the new Chromebook also protects the device from 132 pounds of pressure, resisting damage even when squeezed into a loaded backpack. The company claims to have drop-tested the laptop to survive falls from up to 48 inches in height, and it is rugged enough to pass the U.S. Military Standard MIL-STD 810G.

Chris Chiang, vice president at Acer America, notes the areas that the new C771 and C771T will shine in. "Chromebooks continue to grow in popularity at schools for their range of capabilities – and now the new Acer Chromebook 11 C771 can meet even more advanced needs such as those of students who are coding or editing videos and images," he said in Acer's reveal of the new laptop.