'Action Heroine Cheer Fruits' Anime Spoilers: Can Action Heroine Live Shows Bring Dying City Back to Glory Days?

TBS Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese school comedy anime series, "Action Heroin Cheer Fruits."

Hinano City's popularity is dwindling, and the city continues to sink in heavy debt because of it. Wanting to do her part in saving her beloved city, high school girl Misaki Shirogane comes up with the perfect plan on the new Japanese comedy anime series "Action Heroine Cheer Fruits."

The idea to establish their own Action Heroine Project came from the popularity of a certain city's action heroine. This has eventually become a trend, leading many districts across Japan to create their own local action heroines and hold various live action hero shows aimed at promoting their towns.

Misaki is the niece of the governor of Hinano, a fact that only makes her more eager to help out however way she can. She has an epiphany when she witnesses her fellow students, Ann Akagi and Mikan Kise performing an amateur hero show. She decides to enroll Ann, Mikan, and a handful of other girls from school to the Action Heroine Project. It is here that they will learn everything they need to know about putting on their very own promotional action heroine live shows.

Can Misaki and the Hinano's action heroines help save the city and bring it back to its former glory?

"Action Heroine Cheer Fruits" is a Japanese anime series produced by Diomedéa under the direction of Keizo Kusakawa. Naruhisa Arakawa is writing the screenplay while Naomi Ide is responsible for the character designs.

Both the opening and ending themes — "Jounetsu Fruits (Passionate Fruits)" and "Hi no Ataru Basho (A Sunny Place)" — have been performed by Tokimeki Kanshasai, a group composed of the voice actresses for Misaki (M.A.O.), Roko (Rie Murakawa), Mikan (Erii Yamazaki), Mana (Yuki Hirose), and Genki (Haruka Ishida).

The series began airing in July of this year, while a manga adaptation by Azuse began serialization in June in the Young Champion Retsu magazine.

"Action Heroine Cheer Fruits" airs on Thursdays late night at 2:28 a.m. JST on TBS. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in North America via HIDIVE.