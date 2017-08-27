'Action Heroine Cheer Fruits' Episode 8 Spoilers: Hinano City's Local Heroines Continue to Establish Their Own Identity

TBS Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese school comedy anime series, "Action Heroin Cheer Fruits."

The local heroines of Hinano have been through a lot, from getting at odds with the parishioners of the shrine where they used to perform at, to getting hit by a copyright claim from the sponsors of the more popular heroine, Kamidaio. Will they be able to succeed in establishing an original and more stable heroine show on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Action Heroine Cheer Fruits"?

This week's episode saw the girls taking a trip to the beach to bond and unwind. But before they got there, a storm fell a tree on the path of their train, thereby scaring a group of kids in another car. But MIkan, who has been feeling a little uninspired, managed to cheer the kids up by leading them to sing the Cheer Fruits theme song.

Her friends' support also helped her finish the new scenario she has been working on, which everybody thought was perfect.

From originally being an imitation of Kamidaio, the Cheer Fruits are now gradually building their own original heroine image, and it seems that Mikan's initiative to help calm the kids down in the train may have just been what they needed to help increase the popularity of their shows.

The preview for the next episode shows the twins Genki and Yuuki hanging Teru Teru Bozu dolls in their window.

According to Tadaima Japan, this particular custom was brought to Japan from China and has been around since the ancient times. The Teru Teru Bozu is a doll made out of white paper, tissue, or cloth. It is then hung in the window to ward off rain or wish for good weather the next day.

Traditionally, if the sun shines the following morning, one may show his gratitude by drawing a face on the doll and releasing it in a river with some sacred sake. On the other hand, if the sun doesn't show up, the doll should be discarded.

The girls are preparing for something big that can either make or break their local heroine show. Will the Teru Teru Bozu dolls be their allies, or will Lady Luck decide to give them some tough love instead?

"Action Heroine Cheer Fruits" airs on Thursdays late night at 2:28 a.m. JST on TBS. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in North America via HIDIVE.