'Action Heroine Cheer Fruits' Episode 9 Spoilers: Special Performance Begins; Will Hinano City's Heroines Finally Be Established?

TBS Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese school comedy anime series, "Action Heroin Cheer Fruits."

The heroines of Hinano City are about to stage their most important performance yet on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Action Heroine Cheer Fruits." Will they be able to make good use of their special training and make it through?

Misaki and her girls' quest to establish Cheer Fruits' own special identity continues, and everything may be riding on the special scenario that they are about to perform courtesy of Genki. The Cheer Fruits are going all out in the upcoming scenario as Genki included wire stunts they had to do a special training for. Moreover, their performance will also be taking advantage of the fireworks festival that will also be taking place at the same time.

Genki supervised the special training and was able to help the girls of Cheer Fruits harness their fullest potentials as heroines. The experience has also made Genki gain a deeper passion for her craft. When Misaki offered to officially make her the director, she refused and preferred instead to stay as a stagehand.

The preview for the next episode titled "Gin no Maji ~ Silver Serious~" echo the determination that Misaki and the rest of the Cheer Fruits team showed this week. Their special performance also seems to be going smoothly, even though there may well be surprising twists and turns along the way.

Will the girls of Cheer Fruits be able to stage an excellent performance that will finally help them establish their own identities as heroines? Will they be able to perform the stunts with ease and make the best use of the upcoming fireworks festival?

Cheer Fruits have steadily been growing their audience in the past weeks, and it seems that they may even be able to double this number if all goes well with their performance.

"Action Heroine Cheer Fruits" airs on Thursdays late night at 2:28 a.m. JST on TBS. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in North America via HIDIVE.