Activision Hints at Releasing More 'Call of Duty' Games With Historical Settings

(Photo: Activision/Sledgehammer Games A promotional image for "Call of Duty: World War II."

Activision is keen on bringing "Call of Duty" back to its roots by having the next installments set in the past rather than the future, which was the case in the most recent releases.

In an interview with Game Informer, Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg said that "Call of Duty: World War II" is not just a one-off thing as far as the setting goes.

Well, you know I can't reveal things on the slate that are several years off. But no, I don't necessarily see it as a one-off; I think that World War II and historical settings more broadly are very rich territory, and I think there's every possibility that that could become an area that we explore more than once.

Hirshberg then explained that the most recent "Call of Duty" titles were set in the distant future because the franchise was "fatigued" with titles set in the past, prompting them to experiment with the future as a setting.

The products of this are "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare," "Call of Duty: Black Ops III" and "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare," which did not perform as well as they hoped.

I think with the benefit of hindsight, we can all agree we might have had one more future game than we needed. Not to make any comment on the quality of the game from last year, but I think that while there were a lot of innovations and a lot of fun new things that players got to do, it was one future game too many.

It is because of this that Activision also decided against doing a sequel to "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare," which is what Sledgehammer Games initially had planned.

"Call of Duty: WWII," which will take the fight to the Nazis (some of which in terrifying zombie form), will be released on Nov. 3 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.