Activision Plans More Remastered Releases Following 'Crash Bandicoot' Trilogy's Success

Facebook/CrashBandicoot A comparison of the enhancements applied to protagonist Crash as seen on the remastered collection titled "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy."

After the market success of "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy," Activision eyes to release more remastered titles in the future.

One of the topics discussed during Activision's recent earnings call for the second quarter of 2017 was the success of "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy," which greatly exceeded their expectations, said several Activision executives.

When asked what was Activision's perspective in recreating more from their IP library as "remastered nostalgic titles," the company executives implied that there were more in store for the gaming community.

According to Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg (via Seeking Alpha): "While there are no new announcements today, I think you can be confident there will be more activity like this in the future with more great IP."

Hirshberg added that they see an opportunity in looking through their IP library and determining which of their classic games are worth recreating and re-releasing for the newer generations of gaming platforms.

"So I think that our IP library is an asset that, when done right, can be very powerful," Hirshberg stated.

Activision executives were briefed not to announce any projects in the pipeline, but the company's president and COO, Collister Johnson, partially teased that they were already developing another remastered release.

"Eric said, no announcements today, but there's just a beloved IP out there that our communities love to engage in, and it's worth a further step back, which is we are really in a transition," Johnson added.

During the earnings call, the Activision executives also shared that "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" was named "the number one selling console game in June based on units" despite the fact that it was released two days before the month ended.

Sony also informed Activision that "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation Store for the month of July.

Two weeks from the time it was launched, "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" also made history for following "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" (released last year) as the PlayStation game to claim the number one spot in the United Kingdom charts for two consecutive weeks.