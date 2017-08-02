Actress Jennifer Freeman Talks Healing With God After Divorce, 6-Year Celibacy

(Photo: Jennifer Freeman/Instagram) Jennifer Freeman is an actress that rose to fame in the "My Wife And Kids" sitcom which ended in 2005.

Actress Jennifer Freeman is opening up about how she has healed from a very public tumultuous divorce with the help of God and six years of celibacy.

Freeman, 31, rose to fame as a child star on the hit show "My Wife and Kids," which is still in syndication after ending in 2005. After filming ended, Freeman married former NBA player turned Phoenix Suns head coach Earl Watson in 2009 and had a daughter, Isabella.

The pair divorced in 2010 and the actress who played Claire Kyle was at the center of reports over the years, including domestic dispute allegations and a conflict concerning child support.

The actress said she has been able to heal from that relationship by getting closer to God and spending time working on herself.

"Being quiet and really taking that time to be with myself is really important and be with God and just look at myself inwardly to say, 'what do I like about myself? What do I want to change about myself? 'How did I get to this point?'" Freeman told HipHollywood last week.

According to Freeman, it was not easy to witness her relationship issues unfold in the media.

"When you're not in the limelight you can not have the judgment and opinions of people," she said. "You got through the challenges without everyone knowing or asking or worrying about what people are going to think about you."

These days, Freeman is open to dating and revealed that she has been celibate for six years.

"I'm actually celibate," she said. "I've been celibate for six years."

Freeman is also working on her acting career and recently starred in the BET series "Tales."

The actress shares her faith on social media from time to time, and reflected on an excerpt from Joyce Meyer's The Confident Woman Devotional book on Instagram earlier this month.

"..This was so good I wanted to share. Forget the past and open your heart to your future. We have a NOW God," she wrote. "Your future is better than your past What do you need to let go of today? #mondaymotivation #joycemeyer."