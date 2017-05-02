Acura CDX Release Date, Specs Rumors: Subcompact Crossover Could Launch in the US

The Acura CDX was introduced to the Chinese market last year. Now, the latest reports suggest that the subcompact crossover could be arriving to the United States.

Honda official websiteA promotional image for the Acura CDX subcompact crossover.

In an interview with Ward Auto, Jon Ikeda, vice president and general manager of Acura, revealed that the CDX's U.S. launch is currently "in discussion."

"It's a model that interests a lot of our people, so we have our R&D guys looking into the possibility," the executive told the publication.

However, Ikeda added that it won't be "as simple as just shipping it over here." Given that the subcompact crossover was designed for the Chinese market, certain aspects of the vehicle may have to be revamped to meet U.S. regulatory standards for new vehicles. Despite this issue, the company is still mulling over the decision, and its arrival is still "on the table."

If the CDX does launch in the United States, it will join the luxury automaker's sports utility vehicle lineup, which consists of only the RDX compact crossover and the MDX mid-size crossover. As such, the CDX would serve to expand the brand's presence in this particular car segment.

Moreover, it is also expected to compete with the likes of the Audi Q3, BMW X1, Chevrolet Bolt, Infiniti QX30 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA.

The current Acura CDX model was unveiled at the 2016 Beijing Auto Show to celebrate the brand's 10th anniversary in China.

The subcompact crossover uses the same platform as the HR-V from its parent company, Honda. Its design is also based on Acura's Precision Concept, particularly a design with a pentagon grille, LED headlights, and angular styling.

Under the hood, the CDX is powered by a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine that delivers 182 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, and it comes standard with an all-wheel-drive system.

In China, the Acura CDX is priced from about $38,000 to $46,000.

If Acura does decide to bring the CDX to the United States, it could arrive sometime in 2018.