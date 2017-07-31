Acura NSX GT3 News: Supercar's Customer-Race Version Now on Sale Globally

NSX Acura The Acura NSX GT3 customer-race version is now for sale.

Even non-racers can now own an Acura supercar as the car manufacturer has announced that its NSX GT3 is already available as a customer race car.

Acura is following the footsteps of German car manufacturers as it has recently announced that customer race car version of its NSX GT3 can now be availed at a minimum price of $546,790. As the NSX GT3 has already bagged two wins in the highly competitive Gran Turismo Diesel (GTD) class of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, there is no denying that the supercar is, indeed, a must-have for those who want to satisfy their need for speed.

While the NSX GT3 chassis, which includes the multi-material body structure Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG)-welded chrome-moly roll cage is manufactured in Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio, the final assembly of the supercar is done at JAS Motorsport in Italy, which, incidentally, the same company that offers the racing version of Honda's new Civic Type R.

The Acura NSX GT3 also boasts of a racing engine that uses the same design and specifications of the NSX, such as its block, heads, valve train, crankshaft, pistons and dry-sump lubrication system.

In contrast to its racing version, the Acura NSX GT3 customer car does not come with electric motors and hybrid system, though. Rather, it comes with a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, which enables it to send its power directly to the rear wheels, which is distributed by way of a 6-speed sequential gearbox.

"We've intended to compete at the highest level since the NSX was just a sketch on a pad. To see the NSX GT3 winning races and now available for racers and track enthusiasts to enjoy around the world is a major milestone for the second generation NSX, the Acura brand and the global development team that made it possible," said Jon Ikeda, vice president and General Manager of Acura.

The sales of the Acura NSX GT3 is led by Honda Performance Development in North America, JAS Motorsport in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and by MUGEN in Japan.