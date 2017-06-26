'Ad Astra' Movie Release Date, Cast News: Tommy Lee Jones, Brad Pitt to Star in Sci-Fi Film

Hollywood actor Tommy Lee Jones is in talks to star with Brad Pitt in the upcoming sci-fi epic from filmmaker James Gray titled "Ad Astra."

(Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)A photo of Brad Pitt posing on the red carpet at the premiere of "The Big Short" in New York in November 2015.

Pitt's casting in the movie was announced back in February, and he will play the character of Roy McBride, a space engineer who slightly suffers from autism. McBride goes on a mission to search for his father who embarked on a one-way mission to the planet Neptune two decades earlier. Aside from finding his father, he will also try to figure out why the mission ended in failure.

According to Deadline, Jones is in talks to portray Pitt's father in the movie who disappeared after going on a space mission to look for signs of alien life.

Gray, who previously worked on "The Lost City of Z" as its director, wrote "Ad Astra" with Ethan Gross. It is also the third collaboration between Gray and Pitt, who will be producing the film through his Plan B Productions.

The film is executive produced by Sophie Mas and Lourenço Sant'Anna. Also producing the film are Gray, Marc Butan of Mad River, Rodrigo Teixeira of RT Features and Anthony Katagas of Keep Your Head Productions.

"I'm incredibly excited to be teaming up with James and Anthony again and to be working with RT Features," Butan said, according to Coming Soon, at the time when the movie was initially announced. "James wrote a fantastic script and continues to raise the bar — I look forward to working on this film," he continued.

Pitt recently starred in the Netflix movie "War Machine" by David Michôd. He will also be appearing in another project with David Fincher in the planned sequel of "World War Z."

Jones, on the other hand, recently played roles in action films such as "Criminal," "The Mechanic: Resurrection" and "Jason Bourne." He will be seen next in the movie "Shock and Awe" by Rob Reiner.

"Ad Astra" has no official release date yet, but production is scheduled to commence in September.