Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Divorce Rumors Debunked: Instagram Posts Reveal Couple's Commitment to Each Other

Rumors about marital troubles between Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his model wife Behati Prinsloo are now debunked by the couple's constant public displays of affection.

REUTERS / Mario AnzuoniMaroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo

Reports claim that on their Instagram accounts, the couple constantly show how smitten they are about each other. Levine even posed on his wife's Instagram to show his new tattoo that he recently acquired in honor of his wife.

This could be the musician's response to the Victoria Secret model's ring finger tattoo that she got herself in 2014, which symbolizes her love for her husband. In an interview with Extra during that time, Prinsloo revealed the meaning of the tattoo. "The three dots meaning being one with the earth. I wanted it on my wedding finger so if I take my rings off... I wanted something to [convey] I'm taken," she stated.

Prinsloo, on the other hand, posted their photo together with their nine-month-old daughter Dusty Rose to greet the long-running coach of NBC's "The Voice" on Father's Day.

The couple were also reportedly spotted in the streets of Santa Monica, California after sharing a meal sans their daughter. The two reportedly looked like newlyweds as Levine hugs his wife from behind while waiting for their car.

In 2016, the couple were involved in a series of divorce rumors. But none of them were proven to be true.

Since their marriage, the fashionable couple were often seen together in public as they go on dates to keep their romance alive. This could be their way to bond and reconnect after their individual hectic schedules.

Aside from modeling, Prinsloo is also reportedly spending her time doting on her daughter. It may also be possible to see them add another member in the family soon, after she revealed earlier this year that she cannot wait to give Dusty Rose a sibling in the future.