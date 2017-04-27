Adam Levine and 'The Voice' Pay Tribute to Christina Grimmie, Christian Singer Gunned Down During Concert

Coach Adam Levine gave an emotional tribute to Christian singer Christina Grimmie on Tuesday night's episode of "The Voice."

(FACEBOOK/CHRISTINA GRIMMIE) Former 'The Voice' contestant, Christina Grimmie, was fatally shot during a concert in Florida in 2016.

Grimmie was a former "The Voice" alumni under Levine's team in Season 6. She was fatally shot by an obsessed fan during at a meet-and-greet session of her Florida concert in 2016.

Levine delivered a touching speech about the singer, who was very vocal about her faith. He and his team then sang a rendition of The Beatles' "Hey Jude," dedicated to the Christian singer, People reported.

"God I loved her so much. I am talking to you guys specifically, I'm talking to everybody. I miss her," the Maroon 5 frontman told Grimmie's family who were in the audience.

"It is unfair she is not here. We are going to sing a little song. I am going to be singing every word to her in her honor," Levine added. "Thank you for being here. Christina, we love you."

The singer was signing autographs for her fans when the gunman opened fire, fatally hitting her.

Before she joined the singing competition, Grimmie already had a huge following on YouTube with her covers.

One of her most famous videos is a rendition of the gospel song, "In Christ Alone," which she posted on YouTube.

Grimmie was never shy to call herself a Christian. In her video of the gospel song, she wrote that, "JESUS CHRIST IS MY LORD AND SAVIOR and I'm not at all ashamed of it."

Gospel Herald reported that the 22-year old singer described herself as a "full-on Christian who loves Jesus."

She also revealed that the Bible was her favorite book and that she sang for her "Lord and Savior."

Following her death on June 10, 2016, a memorial was held in her honor. Her brother, Marcus, who tackled the killer after she hot Christina, spoke of his sister's love for Jesus.

"She loved this town, she loved this state, she loved singing, she loved the Lord and she loved me and she was my baby sister," said Marcus.

Singer-actress Selena Gomez spoke highly of the singer in one of her concerts following Grimmie's death. She recounted her time with the former "The Voice" contestant. What struck her about Grimmie was her beliefs.

"When she was 14, we met her – my parents and I signed her," said Gomez to her fans. "And one thing about Christina and her family, is that she holds her faith so closely to her. It's not about her religion, and it's not about good deeds. It's just that she had faith. And I don't really understand how this happened, but I would like to dedicate this next song to her."

The performer went on to belt out Hillsong's "Transfiguration."

Gomez' stepfather discovered Grimmie through YouTube and signed her as one of his talents.