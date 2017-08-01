Adam Sandler Developing New Movie for Netflix; SNL Alum Rachel Dratch Joins Cast

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Actor Adam Sandler poses at a premiere for the Netflix original film "Sandy Wexler" in Los Angeles, California, April 6, 2017.

Netflix movie "The Week Of" is currently in development, and new casting reports confirm that "Saturday Night Live" star Rachel Dratch is now on-board to join Chris Rock and Steve Buscemi in the cast. The upcoming comedy is helmed and written by renowned actor Adam Sandler and Robert Smigel.

Produced by Happy Madison Productions, the film will serve as the fourth straight-to-Netflix release under the streaming giant's contract with Sandler. Among the previous projects produced under this partnership are "The Ridiculous 6," "The Do-Over," and "Sandy Wexler."

The movie is expected to shoot scenes in Long Island over the summer and is set for release next year.

The film starts the week before a wedding takes place. While Rock portrays the father of the groom and Sandler is the father of the bride, Dratch will reportedly play Sandler's wife.

Dratch rose to fame during her stint on "Saturday Night Live," although she also has many other memorable shows and movies under her belt. On the show, she is known for portraying Debbie Downer, a super pessimistic woman who loves interjecting her melancholic notes into conversations. She has also appeared on the show "30 Rock," where she portrayed the weird but remarkable Blue Man and the cat wrangler Greta Johanssen. She also had parts in some of Sandler's previous flicks such as "I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry," "Click," "Just Go With It" and "That's My Boy."

Dratch also previously appeared on the ABC comedy "Imaginary Mary," "Tracktown," and "Sisters," which she starred in alongside "Saturday Night Live" alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Meanwhile, it appears Netflix trusts Sandler and his work. Since he entered into a pact with the streaming network, his comedies have all been successful, with subscribers spending lots of time watching them on Netflix. This is said to be the reason why the company has decided to ink a new deal with the actor to produce four more comedy movies for them.

"The Week Of" will reportedly premiere on Netflix next year.