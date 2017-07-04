Adele Cancels Final Tour; Singer Faces Massive Disappointment From Fans

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Adele performs ''Rolling in the Deep'' at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012.

If there's anything about Adele that fans love, it's the fact that her live shows are as good (if not better) as the recording versions. Emotions tend to run high as the award-winning singer plays on the line between humor and drama. Selling millions of tickets, Adele's concerts are as much for the fans as they are for her. That's why, the cancellation of her final Wembley gigs were met with disappointment and frustration.

The cancellation of the final moments of "Adele Live 2017: The Final" was caused by vocal damage. The 29-year-old singer canceled during the early hours of Saturday. Considering that her shows during the weekend would be the basis of the scenes for the film. Aside from the obvious frustration of the fans and the singer herself, a source told The Sun that the cancellation has some major consequences.

"The DVD was a huge production and all the plans were in place for it to go ahead. But obviously that extra pressure must have been on her mind as her voice problem developed. It's a big disappointment, but nobody knows at this stage if it will happen again. Of course the DVD would have made millions in global sales."

Furthermore, Adele is not the only one who lost a fortune after the incident. Reports reveal that although the fans are set to get refunds for the tickets they bought, many questioned if they were going to get reimbursed for the flight and accommodation costs.

Adele's vocal problems have been in existence for a while now. Her latest album, "25," was delayed for a while because of her illness and pregnancy, but fans were glad to see that she powered through it. Now, given the fact that she has previously stated that she would be giving up live performances, the Wembley gig cancellation has hit the world harder than anything the singer has thus far said.