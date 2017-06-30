Adele Cancels Final Wembley Concerts, Criticized by Sam Smith's Vocal Coach

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Adele cancelled the last two shows of her '25' world tour.

Adele recently canceled the final two dates of her world tour after damaging her vocal cords. And based on what she said at one of her Wembley concerts, it may be a while until she goes on tour again.

The final four shows of the "Hello" singer's tour were scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium in London. And while she was able to perform during the first two, the last two concerts that would have closed out her world tour over the weekend were suddenly canceled.

Adele took to social media to explain the cancellation and to apologize to all of her fans who had already purchased tickets to the last two London shows.

"To say I'm heart broken would be a complete understatement," the singer wrote. "You know I would not make this decision lightly."

The "All I Ask" singer also explained that she had to make some changes to her lifestyle in order to ensure that the tour went well. It was apparent in her message that she was extremely sad about the decision.

"To not complete this milestone in my career is something I'm struggling to get my head around and I wish that I wasn't having to write this," she wrote.

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

Anthony Wade, Sam Smith's vocal coach, has weighed in on the issue. Wade criticized Adele for not taking good care of her vocal cords.

"She's got an easygoing attitude which people love, but you can't do that with your artistry," Wade told The Sun. "She has an artistic responsibility for the lovely people who have bought her tickets, and she did not take responsibility of her vocals. This is evident."

Fans may not be able to see Adele perform live in concert anymore. Adele revealed during one of her Wembley shows that she was taking time off to focus on being a mother. However, that does not mean she will not put out new music.