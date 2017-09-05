Adele First Movie: 'Hello' Hitmaker Cast in 'Oliver' Musical Remake?

Adele could be starring in her very first Hollywood movie. A studio reportedly approached the "Hello" hitmaker to become part of the "Oliver" musical remake.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Adele has been tapped for her first movie role in the "Oliver" musical.

Sources told The Sun that Adele is in talks for "Oliver." She's being eyed for the role of Nancy, the girlfriend of a criminal organization's henchman named Bill Sikes.

"It would be a major part for her and she's seriously considering it," the source said. "It would be a new challenge for her but one she would definitely be up for."

Adele's closest work when it came to movies was lending her voice to the soundtrack of the James Bond flick "Skyfall" in 2012. She hasn't even done any movie cameos. This will be a major shift in her career if she accepts the offer.

Adele expressed in her last tour that she might retire from doing a series of concerts. The Grammy-winning singer canceled some of her shows for health reasons. Her doctor advised that her vocal cord needed resting or she will risk losing her voice completely.

"So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end," Adele wrote in part in a letter for her fans. "Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well."

"Oliver" is based on the classic book "Oliver Twist," which Charles Dickens published in the 1800's. Its story is centered on an adopted orphan whom the crime boss kidnapped so that he won't squeal about their activities.

In 1968, the film adaptation "Oliver!" won the Best Picture award at the Oscars. It featured Mark Lester as Oliver, Ron Moody as the crime boss Fagin, Oliver Reed as Sikes and Shani Wallis as Nancy. Carol Red also won as Best Director for "Oliver!" and its soundtrack won an Oscars for Best Musical Score.

The remake will reportedly come from the Working Title production under the Universal banner. Sir Cameron Macintosh, who did successful Broadway musicals, will be working on the music.

Adele's representatives nor Universal haven't commented on the source's information as of press time.