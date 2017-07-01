Adele Hints She Might Not Have Concert Tours Again

REUTERS/Lucy NicholsonSinger Adele is applauded as he finishes her tribute to the late George Michael at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017.

In a bittersweet hand-written note, multi-awarded singer Adele hinted that "25" could be her last concert tour.

Adele is on the last leg of her "25" concert tour set in London. When the Grammy winner hit the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night, she left a heartfelt note for fans — a letter personally written by the music star — and it apparently hinted that she might have decided to make "25" her final world tour.

Adele opened her letter by reminiscing that she had spent her past year on the road, recounting that "25" was brought to several cities around Europe and North America. Also, for the first time, Adele took her concert to New Zealand and Australia.