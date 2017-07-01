Adele Hints She Might Not Have Concert Tours Again
In a bittersweet hand-written note, multi-awarded singer Adele hinted that "25" could be her last concert tour.
Adele is on the last leg of her "25" concert tour set in London. When the Grammy winner hit the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night, she left a heartfelt note for fans — a letter personally written by the music star — and it apparently hinted that she might have decided to make "25" her final world tour.
Adele opened her letter by reminiscing that she had spent her past year on the road, recounting that "25" was brought to several cities around Europe and North America. Also, for the first time, Adele took her concert to New Zealand and Australia.
The "When We Were Young" singer then candidly told fans: "Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring."
Adele added that she "only ever did this tour" for her fans with the hope that her music would have a good impact in "the way that some of my favourite artist have had on me."
The possibility of her not going on a concert tour again was made clearer when she wrote: "I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home."
Meanwhile, Adele and her team's decision to hold her last concerts in London was good timing, considering that the city had been recently devastated by the Grenfell Tower fire.
According to reports, Adele did not forget to show her fellow Londoners some love at her June 28 concert at the Wembley Stadium as she paid tribute to those who were affected by the massive fire.
Adele enjoyed a cup of tea with Chelsea firefighters yesterday and thanked them for their work. We are so humbled by everyone's support pic.twitter.com/R1Ny4pGq9i— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 20, 2017
About a week before her first set of London shows, Adele also took the time to visit the local fire department where, according to social media posts, the singer had some tea with some of the firefighters.
Reports also have it that she visited a local community, alongside husband Simon Konecki, and was "going around and hugging everyone she could to comfort them."