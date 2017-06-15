Adele Praised After Being Spotted Hugging and Comforting London Tower Fire Victims

In less than 24 hours since the building started burning, superstar Adele made a quiet appearance outside the burning Grenfell Tower where she was caught "comforting" the victims and survivors.

Facebook/AdeleAdele was spotted at a vigil for the victims where she was seen hugging and comforting them.

The fire that devastated the 24-storey apartment was first reported around 1 a.m. Wednesday and engulfed the high-rise building for more than 10 hours. The desperate residents of the building were reported to have jumped off the building, with parents having to resort to throwing their children out of the windows in order to save them from being burned to death. Others used blankets and curtains as makeshift ropes to climb down the building while some also used them as parachutes.

The horrifying incident claimed the lives of 17 individuals while 74 are reportedly injured. According to authorities, the death toll can be expected to rise. NBC reports that around 250 firefighters arrived to deal with inferno, which is claimed to be able to burn for days.

But in the midst of the catastrophe, Grammy winner Adele is being lauded for her sincere support as she discreetly participated in the vigil held for the victims and the survivors along with her husband Simon Konecki. According to witnesses, Adele could be seen hugging and comforting the victims and that she was visibly emotional. Some even claimed that the singer offered to help the victims in any way she could.

Fans quickly turned to Twitter to express their admiration for the "Hello" singer. Some even shared an image of Adele on the scene. However, it wasn't just Adele who expressed her support to the victims of the tragic fire. Singer Lily Allen also took to Twitter inviting the victims to her house saying, "if anyone need a bed or a lift, or tea, tweet me."

Rita Ora, along with her friends, went to North Kensington where she was captured carrying cases of water helping out with the relief effort and she even shared a photo directing the people to various help points in the area.

"My heart goes out to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy in west London." She captioned the photo.