'Adrift' Cast: Miles Teller in Talks to Join Shailene Woodley in Survival Movie

"Whiplash" and "The Spectacular Now" actor Miles Teller is in talks to join "Divergent" and "The Fault in Our Stars" actress Shailene Woodley in the upcoming survival movie "Adrift" from STX Entertainment.

Youtube/A24 A screenshot from the official trailer of the movie "The Spectacular Now" starring Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Teller is in negotiations to join the upcoming survival film with the already-cast Woodley, who boarded the movie project back in February.

Baltasar Kormakur, who tackled the people vs. nature theme in the movie "Everest," is attached to helm the film project. "Adrift" is based on the true story of a woman who goes on a sailing trip to Tahiti with her fiancé. However, she gets caught up in a massive storm and ends up alone at sea with her boat in ruins.

The film's plot will be tackling the couple's past courtship along with her perilous present in which she attempts to save her own life while the man she loves is on a 1,500-mile journey.

If negotiations push through, Teller would be playing Woodley's husband. If so, it would be the fifth time that he's shared the screen with the actress, having appeared together in the 2013 drama "The Spectacular Now" and the existing three installments of the "Divergent" movie franchise.

The script of "Adrift" was written by Aaron and Jordan Kandell of "Moana," and will potentially start filming this summer. The survival movie will shoot scenes before Teller moves on to his upcoming TV series project, "Too Old to Die Young."

Teller also has a couple of films scheduled to launch in the near future: The real-life firefighting story of "Granite Mountain," which is scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 22; and the PTSD movie "Thank You for Your Service," which is based on the 2013 Pulitzer Prize-winning book of the same name written by David Finkel and is set to bow on Oct. 27.

"Adrift" has no official release date yet.