'AereA' Release Date, News: Music-Themed RPG Arrives on June 30

Most action role-playing games (RPG) in the market have stuck with the tried and tested concept of mages, knights and long-range attackers, and it has worked perfectly well. SOEDESCO, however, is adding a unique spin to it by turning musical instruments as weapons, and so "AereA" is born.

(Photo: Facebook/AereA) "AereA" arrives on PS4, Xbox One and Steam on June 30.

The gameplay trailer introduces the four playable characters, namely the Cello Knight Jacques, the Harp Archer Wolff, the Lute Mage Jules, and the Trumpet Gunner Claude. They work together while they engage in real-time, action-packed combat while their attacks are filled with musical designs.

Basing from the video alone, there are no random encounters, and instead the player is plunged into skirmish upon getting close to an enemy seen on the map. It also appears one can set preferred abilities before going into battle, thus the gameplay for one player may not be necessarily similar to another.

In a PlayStation blog post, PR manager Marten Buijsse talked about the game's plot and what makes it unique from other action RPGs. As far as the story goes, it deals with the generic retrieval of important artifacts to restore balance and peace to the world. Music, however, is something that is used adventurously in the title.

It can be recalled somewhere in the last parts of the teaser that a huge bagpipe spider appeared. When fighting this boss, one can expect that the background music will also have bagpipes as the lead instrument.

"This changes the entire fight from a basic battle into a complete immersive musical composition, in which everything you see and hear is this specific instrument," Buijsse said.

If that's not enough appeal, it looks like the game will cater to local cooperative play. Buijsse replied to one comment, saying that the game won't go into a split screen when the characters get too far apart, which promises that it will be something that more players will get to enjoy at the same time.

"AereA" arrives on PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and Steam platforms on June 30, 2017.