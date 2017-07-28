African Christians Flee from Persecution to Persecution

When Jesus said, "In this world you'll have tribulation," He might have had Africa in mind.

Imagine, if you can, that you hear rumors of Muslim terrorists coming to take over your hometown. You can't sleep. You can't eat. You don't even know whether to stay or flee. Finally, someone you trust tells you they have started burning down churches. Frantically, you gather up your family and a few meager possessions and run as fast as you can in the other direction — praying they won't catch you.

After days of exhausting, harrowing effort, you and your children finally arrive at a relief camp for the displaced and you get in a food line. But when you come to the front, the man in charge says coldly, "This relief is not for Christians." To the Muslims running this camp, you're a mere pagan. To add insult to injury, you find out that Christians here are not even allowed to gather for worship.

Christians in Nigeria's Borno state have been living this scenario since 2009, when Boko Haram began wreaking havoc.

