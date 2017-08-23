'Age of Empires' News: Microsoft Announced New Installment Developed by Relic Entertainment

Age of Empires official website "Age of Empires: Definitive Version" costs .99 in the US and Rs. 574 in India.

Straight from the developers of some of the most popular real-time strategy titles, "Age of Empires IV" has bee announced by Microsoft. Considering the last release in the series was a decade ago, the news has thrilled the fans. It is being developed for PC users and is in the capable hands of game developer Relic Entertainment, who has given the gaming community "Homeworld" and "Company of Heroes" in the past few years.

"We are thrilled to continue growing the empire, and excited to share that we are working with Relic Entertainment on a brand-new title for the Age of Empires franchise – Age of Empires IV," said Microsoft's creative director Adam Isgreen, in an Xbox Wire statement. "Relic Entertainment has a wealth of experience in creating high-quality RTS games, making them the ideal partner to develop Age of Empires IV. We are thrilled to be working with them and can't wait for fans to see their unique and exciting contribution to the Age of Empires franchise."

Further reports indicate that "Age of Empires IV" has yet to receive a release date, but fans are expecting to see it sometime next year in the latest. There is also limited information on how the upcoming installment in the series will fit in the history of "Age of Empires," but the choice of game developer in Relic Entertainment suggests that they will be taking the more traditional approach.

While waiting for further information on "Age of Empires IV," fans will also have "Age of Empires: Definitive Version" to look forward to. Scheduled to be released on Oct. 19, "Age of Empires: Definitive Version" is the 4K revamp of the original "Age of Empires." It might not be enough to keep the frustration of waiting for the next installment at bay, but it does give a sneak peek of what "Age of Empire IV" will look like armed with today's technology.