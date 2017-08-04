'Agent Carter' Lead Hayley Atwell Cast in Disney's 'Winnie the Pooh' Live-Action 'Christopher Robin'

Disney has nabbed Hayley Atwell as the female lead of "Christopher Robin." The star of "Agent Carter" will play opposite Ewan McGregor in the live-action movie based on the "Winnie the Pooh" animations.

Robin is now a grown-up in this version of the Disney classic. McGregor will play the titular role while Atwell will play his wife.

Robin, the boy who used to relish in imagined adventures with a bear named Winnie the Pooh, will become too engrossed in his adult life in "Christopher Robin." As a result, he forgets his family commitments. Then, something happens that leads to Pooh and his other imaginary childhood friends to pop up in his life again.

"Hidden Figures" scribe Allison Schroeder will rewrite the screenplay of "Christopher Robin" from a draft written by Alex Ross Perry and Tom McCarthy. "World War Z" director Marc Forster will helm the film.

McGregor and Atwell have close ties with Disney. The actor's last project with the studio was "Beauty and the Beast," where he played Lumiere alongside Emma Watson. Atwell, on the other hand, starred in "Agent Carter" on the Disney-owned TV network ABC. She also played the mother of Cinderella in the 2015 live-action remake that starred Lily James.

Disney has no theater release date for "Christopher Robin" for now.

Meanwhile, Disney isn't the only studio adapting a story from "Winnie the Pooh." Fox Searchlight also has "Goodbye Christopher Robin," which will be in theaters this October.

This movie will be exploring the life of A.A. Milne, who created the characters in the original children's book series released in the 1920s. Milne based the character of Christopher Robin from his own son with the same name.

"Goodbye Christopher Robin" stars Domhnall Gleeson (Milne), Margot Robbie (Daphne de Sélincourt), Will Tilston (young Christopher Robin), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Mary Brown), Kelly Macdonald (Olive) and Alex Lawther (older Christopher Robin). Simon Curtis directed the movie from a script written by Frank Cottrell-Boyce and Simon Vaughan.