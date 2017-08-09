'Agent Carter' News: EPs Would Love to Work on ABC's Marvel Drama Again

Executive producers of ABC's lone Marvel drama "Agent Carter" are still willing to work on the show if given another chance.

"Agent Carter" aired on ABC from 2015 to 2016.

"Agent Carter" execs Tara Butters and Michele Fazekas are currently working on a new ABC comedy titled "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World;" nevertheless, the pair are still open to revising the life and adventures of Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

Speaking to IGN at the 2017 Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour, Fazekas expressed how much she loves the show. She told the publication that she would even "do Agent Carter tomorrow" if given the opportunity.

"Agent Carter" aired on ABC from 2015 to 2016, with only two seasons under its belt. Atwell, who was first introduced as Carter in the first installment of Marvel film "Captain America," reprised her role for the TV show.

For the uninitiated, "Agent Carter" features the lost years, following Captain America's (Chris Evans) disappearance. It follows the story of Peggy, an agent of the Strategic Scientific Reserve.

It is important to note that as of now, there have been no announcements of a revival. Like everyone else, Atwell is hoping for the return of Carter. The actress recently stated that she would love to see a movie about Peggy Carter.

Although Marvel has yet to launch its first female-led movie, "Captain Marvel," starring Brie Larson, its success might open more opportunities for female-centered films.

Fans are currently suspicious and hopeful that another project starring Atwell is in the works. Marvel Studios co-president Louis D'Esposito recently met up with the actress. He took to Twitter to express how much he adores her. He wrote, "Standing in front of one of my favorite murals with one of my favorite people, Hayley Atwell."

Who knows? In the future, perhaps Marvel will create another opportunity for Agent Carter.