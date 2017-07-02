'Agents of Mayhem' News: The Bombshells, Braddock Character Descriptions Released

Deep SilverPromotional image for 'Agents of Mayhem'

"Agents of Mayhem" has just released a new trailer, and it gives fans an introduction on who the game describes as "the most volatile" agents on the job—the Bombshells. In the trailer, the Bombshells refer to a group of three agents named Joule, Rama and Red Card.

Although the trailer does not reveal much about the trio, it does briefly describe them as the most unpredictable members of Mayhem. The clip describes Joule as an engineer who loves to take selfies and living the high life. In the meantime, Rama is the world's top immunologist who always has this laser-powered sniper-bow in her hand.

Of the three members of the Bombshells, the most different one is the third, Red Card. He is the only guy in the group and is described as someone who is extremely obsessed with football. His extreme love for the sport makes him look more like a psychopath who enjoys hitting things but not shooting them.

The trailer explained that the Bombshells were not omnipresent in the game. Instead, they are only summoned into action during the direst of circumstances.

Shortly after the release of the trailer featuring the Bombshells, a recent stream of the upcoming "Agents of Mayhem" revealed another new character named Braddock. The stream service also offered a glimpse of her gameplay.

In the new clip, Braddock is described as a tough drill sergeant character whose military presence is characterized by her being a streetwise person and her love for swearing. The character will be voiced by voice actor Cherise Booth.

As for her gameplay, Braddock can do double jumps and rocket jumps. During the stream where the character was unveiled, the designers of the character described her as someone who has a tactical gameplay style and makes use of various gadgets, although she draws most of her energy from her gun, which has the second largest range in Mayhem.

"Agents of Mayhem" arrives on Aug. 15 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.