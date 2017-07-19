'Agents of Mayhem' Release Date: New Characters, Customization Features Available

An explosive new trailer for "Agents of Mayhem" was revealed weeks ahead of its Aug. 15 release date. The trailer unveiled three new characters in the game: the members of The Firing Squad, namely, Scheherazade, Oni and Pierce Washington.

Deep Silver Volition A promotional image for "Agents of Mayhem"

The Firing Squad uses their teleportation powers to go in and out of combat in an instant.

"This allows on-the-fly swapping of agents in the field, allowing one to heal while another takes their place, or allowing the best agent for a particular fight or task in your squad of three to replace the currently active one," game developer Deep Silver described the crew's abilities, as reported by PC Gamer.

In the "Saints Row" series, one of the notable feature with the wide array of customization tools available for players. When asked how much customization will be available in "Agents of Mayhem," Deep Silver producer Kate Nelson said full customization is still a huge part of the game.

According to Nelson, the characters in "Agents of Mayhem" were modeled in a manner that makes them recognizable and iconic, thus the customization options available to each character is limited to whatever would complement their personality and fighting style, which includes customization for hair, clothing, tattoos and weapons skins.

Customization of combat abilities and other skills is also available. "When you are selecting your squad of three agents and leveling them up, you also have the ability to customize each individual playstyle of each agent," Nelson told WCCF Tech. There are around 500,000 different combinations of "squad/agent gameplay customization" available in the game.

Vehicles for the agents are also customizable, and players can unlock 10 different types of agent vehicles. Interestingly, players can choose what the agent's signature vehicle will be called.

"Agents of Mayhem" will be launched in North America on Aug. 15 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.