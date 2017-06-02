'Agents of Mayhem' Release Date News: 'Ride for Mayhem' Trailer Released

Volition has released a new trailer for its upcoming video game "Agents of Mayhem," which is set in the universe of the "Saint's Row" video game franchise.

(Photo: YouTube/Agents of Mayhem)A screenshot from the latest official trailer of the upcoming video game "Agents of Mayhem."

The video highlights the game title's vehicular action, whose mechanics have been totally revamped from those in place as of "Saint's Row 4." As with the other trailers released to promote the game, the end of the clip features a tease for the next reveal — a previously undisclosed character.

In the "Saint's Row" franchise, the protagonists have become more and more equipped with superpowers, making the idea of driving around the city in a vehicle less and less relevant. The cast of "Agents of Mayhem," on the other hand, have all kinds of traversal abilities at their disposal. So, the development team has reached a decision that the game's vehicular mechanics must be very satisfying for it to stand out, according to Game Rant.

Several missions of "Agents of Mayhem" are built around driving, and even in those missions that don't explicitly require it, the game is designed in such a way that players will still want to grab a car.

"Agents of Mayhem" has so far displayed a lot of personality, but Volition has also made sure that this showmanship is tempered with impressive gameplay mechanics. The game also features a diverse cast with distinct personalities.

The upcoming video game is set to launch before the end of the summer, and so far, it is looking to take many avid gamers by surprise. Moreover, it has been four years since the last main installment to the "Saint's Row" game franchise has been released, and it has also been a while since many lighthearted open world game titles have been made available to gamers. "Agents of Mayhem" could fill that particular gap in the gaming community.

"Agents of Mayhem" is scheduled for launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Aug. 15.