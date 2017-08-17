'Agents of Mayhem' Review: Volition's Half-Hearted Attempt

YouTube/Agents of Mayhem Video game "Agents of Mayhem" boasts of amazing graphics.

Developed by Volition, "Agents of Mayhem" is one of the most highly anticipated open-world, action and adventure video games this year. Considering it is developed by the same team who gave the gaming community the goldmine that is the "Saints Row" universe, there were a lot of expectations for "Agents of Mayhem." Developers said that it would be different from the "Saints Row" universe, while at the same time counting it as a spin-off. Here are what the critics have to say about "Agents of Mayhem."

According to a review by Polygon, there are many things about "Agents of Mayhem" to take note of. For one, the game title offers a lot of chances for different players to have fun. It comes in the developers' decision to have a lot of things in store for the characters, their powers, and the heaps of missions that gamers were asked to do. Unfortunately, there were times when the little mishaps of "Agents of Mayhem" shined through, particularly the bugs of the game, which can prove to be annoying once someone is in the rhythm of playing.

Meanwhile, US Gamer reported being thrilled at the fact that "Agents of Mayhem" is literally asking players to customize it the way they want their experience to be. One example would be the selectable difficulty option, with higher levels offering more cash and money. The graphics of "Agents of Mayhem" is also worth noting as it is definitely one of the best things about the game title. Although most new gamers might enjoy "Agents of Mayhem," "Saints Row" veteran players might have a difficult time in appreciating Volition's attempt at stepping away from the universe they were known for. Regardless, no one can deny that "Agents of Mayhem" definitely provides a lot of fun.

All in all, "Agents of Mayhem" is Volition's solid attempt at adding another universe under its belt, but gamers would like it if it could pay attention to the little details that make up the game experience.

"Agents of Mayhem" is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.