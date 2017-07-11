'Agents of Mayhem' Trailer Takes Action to Absurd Levels

YouTube/Volition A screen capture from an "Agents of Mayhem" trailer

The "Saints Row" spinoff game "Agents of Mayhem" has just received a brand-new trailer that is heavily reminiscent of the "Magnum, P.I." TV series. The over-the-top action sandbox game is set to be released next month and will probably leave its predecessor red with embarrassment.

The title heavily borrows gameplay from "Saints Row," understandable given that it is a spin-off title of one of the most iconic video games of the past decade. What sets it apart from the original series is its over-the-top, bordering-on-stupid, storyline.

It is basically an open-world, third-person action game with a ton of action movie cliched chitchat and fast driving. Unlike "Saints Row," however, players will get to explore the open world with three agents who seem to tolerate each other's absurd antics.

Superpowers will also be part of the gameplay in this spin-off game. Of course, anyone who is familiar with Deep Silver Volition series knows that powers often make things worse. Still, the promise of chaos is certainly exciting, especially for an action game.

The new "Agents of Mayhem" trailer pretty much retells everything that is known about the game so far. However, it does reveal a number of in-game bonuses for those who opt to pre-order the game.

Such include cosplay skins upon launch as well as day one skins and a playable Johnny Gat from the "Saints Row" franchise. Johnny making an appearance as a playable character will not seem out of place given that the game takes place in the same universe.

The game certainly brings back the appeal of the 80s TV series with their ridiculous plotlines and even more ridiculous action scenes. So, for those who fancy themselves as a slick city cop with nothing to lose but his dignity, this game might worth a shot.

"Agents of Mayhem" is set to be released on Aug. 15 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.