'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers: What Is Inside Mace's Briefcase?

Director Mace (Jason O'Mara) and his briefcase will be in the spotlight in the upcoming episode of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Mace has a secret in the upcoming episode of "Agents of SHIELD."

In the episode titled "The Patriot," the synopsis (as seen on CarterMatt) reveals that the S.H.I.E.L.D. director is hiding a terrible secret that may put the entire organization in danger. Coulson (Clark Gregg) and Mack (Henry Simmons) will be the ones to discover the truth, but they cannot warn the others about what they have found. For some reason, the pair will be separated from the rest of the team. What kind of secret has Mace been keeping? It looks like the answer can be found inside the suitcase he always carries around.

As seen in the promo, a general is shown telling Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) that there is a reason why the valise is never far from the director. She clearly has no idea what he is insinuating, but she is interested to know more. It appears that the general wants S.H.I.E.L.D. to investigate Mace. What does the suitcase contain?

Meanwhile, Agent May (Ming-Na Wen) is clearly in trouble. It remains unclear what Dr. Radcliffe (John Hannah) wants from her. He is keeping her somewhere where her friends will not be able to find her.

In the teaser, May is unconscious and there are tubes connected to her body. Whatever Radcliffe is doing, it is clear he means her harm. Later on, May wakes up from her slumber. She is clearly baffled and does not know where she is. AIDA (Mallory Jansen) tries to subdue her, but the agent fights her off. When the Life Model Decoy chokes May, Radcliffe immediately orders her to stop. Clearly, whatever he is planning involves May alive. They must need her to get the Darkhold.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 4 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.