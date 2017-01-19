'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers: Agent May Looks for Answers

Agent May (Ming-Na Wen) is determined to find out what Dr. Radcliffe (John Hannah) and his robot are doing to her in the upcoming episode of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

In the episode titled "Wake Up," the promo shows May rousing from her drugged sleep and trying to escape. She needs to know what happened after AIDA (Mallory Jansen) abducted her. So far, May is still unaware that there is a Life Model Decoy pretending to be her in S.H.I.E.L.D. None of her colleagues know that they have been working with a robot all this time. As May prepares to get out of her prison, she meets an angry AIDA and they fight. The LMD is diligently following Radcliffe's orders to keep an eye on the agent.

The clip also reveals that Radcliffe will ask AIDA to access a certain protocol. Later on, all hell breaks loose at the headquarters. Government agents are shown barging into Coulson's (Clark Gregg) office. A woman then tells him they have evidence that S.H.I.E.L.D. is a criminal investigation.

Things have been going downhill for the agents after Director Mace's (Jason O'Mara) secret was revealed. He could turn into an Inhuman whenever he injected a serum into his blood stream. Coulson then made a deal with Mace. He would continue to be a puppet director for S.H.I.E.L.D., but all the missions will be handled by Coulson.

Previously, executive producer Jed Whedon told Entertainment Weekly that Coulson might be thinking of giving the position to Daisy (Chloe Bennet). According to him, Coulson believes that his protégée would fit the role. The decision, however, rests on Daisy. She may or may not want to become the director.

"We've hinted at it a bit, that Coulson thinks she can play more of a leadership role. We'll see how it goes, and where the story takes her. She's been through a lot so that usually turns someone from a rookie into a seasoned veteran, which is what you need to lead. We'll see if she steps up to the plate," the EP said.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 4 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.