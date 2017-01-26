'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 4 Episode 12 Spoilers: Squad Looks for the Missing Darkhold

The Darkhold is missing and the only people who have answers are refusing to cooperate in the upcoming episode of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Facebook/AgentsofShieldThe Koenigs are back in the upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

In the episode titled "Hot Potato Soup," the synopsis (as seen on CarterMatt) reveals that agents Sam and Billy Koenig (Patton Oswalt) - the twins who can "make things disappear" - are back and they need Coulson's (Clark Gregg) help. They are being hunted down by bounty hunters who are after the Darkhold. The bad guys want to get their hands on The Book of Sins. The Koenigs are revealed to be the last known people to have kept the tome. It has been given to them for safekeeping.

The promo shows Coulson, Daisy (Chloe Bennet) and May (Ming-Na Wen) saving one of the twins. The other one is abducted by the hunters. They are torturing him to speak up when S.H.I.E.L.D. comes to the rescue. Back at headquarters, Coulson is telling the others that the Koenigs are in possession of the Darkhold. Sam (or is it Billy?) reveals that he does not have it. May asks him if he has forgotten where he hid the book, but the twin just gives confusing answers. Coulson and the women can only look at him, exasperated.

The Koenigs first appeared in season 1. They were actually triplets but the other brother, Eric, was murdered by Ward (Brett Dalton).

Executive producers Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen recently told Entertainment Weekly that the family secret of the Koenigs would be revealed in the episode. Speculations predict that they are not identical triplets, but Life Model Decoys, just like AIDA (Mallory Jansen). As to who created them, it remains a mystery. Viewers know that it took Dr. Radcliffe (John Hannah) years to perfect his LMD.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 4 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.