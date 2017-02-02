'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers: Coulson's Desperate Search for May Begins

Coulson (Clark Gregg) will move heaven and earth to find the real Agent May (Ming-Na Wen) in the upcoming episode of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

In the episode titled "BOOM," the promo shows Coulson on a warpath after discovering that the May he was romancing was actually a Life Model Decoy. Coulson is furious with Dr. Radcliffe (John Hannah) for abducting May and substituting a robot to get what he wants. With Radcliffe on the run and May's location still unknown, Coulson and S.H.I.E.L.D. are prepared to go on an all-out battle against the evil doctor's organization. Even Director Mace (Jason O'Mara) is angry that Radcliffe was able to fool them for so long.

The teaser shows Coulson asking someone for information about May. He says the agent means everything to him and that he must find her. Before the revelation about the LMD May, Coulson was starting to show that what he was feeling was more than friendship.

In a previous TVLine interview, Gregg commented that it would be difficult for the characters to toss away years of friendship. Coulson and May have worked with each other for more than 20 years. Never have they showed any indication that they were physically attracted to one another. That time, May's husband was still alive. Gregg said, though, that anything is possible.

"Certainly, with the passing of [May's ex-husband] Andrew Garner, something is different now, and that possibility is being explored. But... I don't know. I have really passionate feelings [about it], pro and con, you know what I mean? We've all been in a situation like this with a very close friend, I think, and... boy, it makes me nervous just talking about it. If it's anything like the rest of the show for poor Coulson, it's going to end up in heartbreak," Gregg said in the TVLine interview.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 4 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.