'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 4 Episode 14 Spoilers: Coulson Discovers Superior's Plans for Him

Coulson (Clark Gregg) will discover that he is the target of a Russian industrialist called the Superior in the upcoming episode of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Facebook/AgentsofShieldCoulson meets the Superior in the upcoming episode of "Agents of SHIELD."

In the episode titled "The Man Behind the Shield," the synopsis reveals that the entire S.H.I.E.L.D. is scrambling to find the abducted Director Mace (Jason O'Mara). Coulson and others will do everything to rescue him after he was kidnapped last episode. What Coulson does not know is that Mace's disappearance is part of an extensive operation designed to lure him in. Anton Ivanov (Zach McGowan), the enigmatic leader of the Watchdogs and Dr. Radcliffe's (John Hannah) partner-in-crime, wants to meet him. They have a lot to talk about, such as the Inhumans and the aliens' activities here on Earth.

Ivanov has described himself as a "superior" man. He hates Inhumans and wants to rid the world of the said abominations. His group, the Watchdogs, have been working hard to eliminate as many Inhumans as they can. His other life mission, however, is to take down the person responsible for the series of extraterrestrial complications across the globe – Coulson. The Russian believes that Coulson is the man behind the alien incursions and the rise of the Inhumans. Radcliffe confirmed to Ivanov that Coulson was alive and that the obituary released to inform the public of his death was a ruse.

In the promo, Coulson and his team are shown diligently looking for clues that will reveal Mace's location. The director does not look good. Ivanov is doing a thorough job of torturing him. When Coulson arrives in an abandoned building, he sees something unusual in one of the walls. It shows an intricate chart. Daisy (Chloe Bennet) is quick to say that it is about Coulson. His pictures are plastered all over the partition. Ivanov has prepared the surprise gift to warn the agent that he is coming. In the latter part of the clip, Coulson is shown walking into a trap. The Russians have been waiting for him.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 4 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.