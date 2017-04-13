'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 4 Spoilers: Future Episodes to Introduce New Allies for Daisy, Simmons and Coulson

It seems that in whatever reality there is, Ward (Brett Dalton) will always be a traitor. But in the Framework, it may prove to be one of the better things that can happen for Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) and Daisy (Chloe Bennet) and their plan to get everyone out of the deceptive simulation.

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional banner for the third and final arc of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” season 4.

The previous episode also revealed that despite his seeming resentment for Inhumans, Coulson (Clark Gregg) is hiding a secret, which may well be the very thing that wakes him up to the reality of who he really is and which side he is fighting for.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Jed Whedon shared his thoughts on that scene near the end when Coulson finally remembered Daisy. This scene presented the first glimmer of hope in an otherwise bleak world.

"After a long episode of torturous adventure where no one knows each other, just to see our main man remember her, to me, I love that moment," Whedon said.

How will Coulson deal with this new reality that he has gradually begun to be aware of? And if he does wake up, how will he, Daisy and Simmons work together to get the rest of their team back?

The official synopsis for the next episode reveals that Simmons and Daisy will be hard-pressed to find a possible escape route back to the real world. The upcoming episode titled "Identity and Change" will also be revealing the Inhuman leader of the Resistance, who may turn out to be another unexpected ally.

And then, of course, there's the man who started it all, Dr. Radcliffe (John Hannah), whose existence in the Framework has just been confirmed by Whedon in the aforementioned interview. But whether he can be of much help, or just turn out to be another lost soul, is something that fans would have to look forward to as the third and final arc of the season progresses.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 4 episode 17 airs on Tuesday, April 11 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.