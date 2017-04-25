'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 4 Episode 19 Spoilers: Daisy and May to Team Up Against Hydra as Fitz Rises to Power?

The series may have lost a hero in Mace (Jason O'Mara), but this very sacrifice only serves to heighten Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his team's determination to escape the Framework as the season's final arc continues in the next episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional banner for the third and final arc of “Agents of S.H.I.E.LD.” season 3.

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "All the Madame's Men," the episode will see Daisy (Chloe Bennet) teaming up with an unlikely partner as Aida (Mallory Jansen) gears up to execute her ultimate end game. What is it that Aida really wants and what terrifying secret of hers will Coulson and his team learn that can either make or break the agents' chances of breaking out of the Framework?

The official trailer for episode 19 further shows Daisy's plan to take Hydra down in full effect. And it seems that she may even be closer than before to achieving her goal after the enlightened May (Ming-Na Wen) gave her the transformative Terrigen following Mace's death. This also seems to indicate that May could be the unlikely partner that accompanies Daisy in her quest.

But the trailer also presents a major complication when Alistair (David O'Hara) names a new leader for Hydra. Is his son, Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), about to become the agents' primary enemy? How will Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) and the rest of them handle Fitz knowing that if a person dies in the Framework he is also dead in the real world?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Jed Whedon shared that Fitz seeing his father Alistair in the Framework was one of the great moments of the season.

"It's an illustration of how much one little change can affect your life and answers the question of, 'Why is Fitz this way?' We will see him again," Whedon said.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 4 episode 19 airs on Tuesday, April 25 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.