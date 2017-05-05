'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 4 Episode 21 Spoilers: Is It Time for Mack to Die?

Mack (Henry Simmons) is in danger of dying in the real world in the upcoming episode of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

In the episode titled "The Return," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that almost all of the team are back in real world, except for Mack, Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) and Fitz (Iain De Caestecker). In Mack's case, he chose to stay in AIDA's (Mallory Jansen) framework to be with his daughter. As S.H.I.E.L.D. celebrates their return, they have no idea that a new enemy is waiting for them.

The promo shows a man (played by Zach McGowan) attacking Coulson (Clark Gregg) and May (Ming-Na Wen) just after they exited the pod. They appear to be inside a submarine. May, following Coulson's orders, begin firing at the intruder. Later on, it becomes clear that they are in over their head. There is no escape. When Coulson tries to fight and break the man's jaw, the latter shows no pain with the impact. Is he one of AIDA's creations?

Meanwhile, as water penetrates the doomed submarine, viewers get to see Mack's body still in his pod. If Coulson and the others do not get to him fast, the agent will drown. It remains unclear if Mack's framework self will also die if this happens.

The episode is also expected to reveal what will happen to Simmons and Fitz. When she went into the portal, Simmons found herself aboard the Zephyr and being chased by the enemy. Fitz, on the other hand, was snatched by AIDA and presumably sent to a different world.

Fans of the couple are worried about their future. It was Simmons who accidentally killed Fitz's dad while in the framework. Although Fitz told Coulson that he regretted doing what he did while under AIDA's influence, there is no telling if he will ever forgive Simmons for what happened to his dad. Moreover, AIDA will not let him go. Is there a chance for "FitzSimmons" to be together again?

"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 4 airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.