'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 4 Episode 22 Spoilers: AIDA Gets Ready for Ultimate Showdown

AIDA (Mallory Jansen) will go in for the kill in the upcoming season finale of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

In the episode titled "World's End," the promo shows the Life-Model Decoy getting ready for the ultimate showdown against the agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. According to AIDA, she cannot wait to burn the world to the ground. She also warns Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) that she will kill everyone he cares about right in front of him. It looks like AIDA will stop at nothing until she sees Coulson (Clark Gregg), May (Ming-Na Wen) and the others dead at her feet. Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) is first on her list. If she cannot have Fitz for her own, then the agent cannot do so as well.

Meanwhile, S.H.I.E.L.D. is also preparing for the epic fight. They know their combined forces are not enough. They need someone who can take on AIDA on his own. In comes Robbie (Gabriel Luna), aka Ghost Rider. In the clip, he is shown being welcomed by Daisy (Chloe Bennet). He tells her he cannot believe he has returned. Coulson then speaks to the visitor. They need his powers to defeat the LMD.

In the interview with Entertainment Weekly, Henstridge talked about the events in the season finale and what AIDA is prepared to do to succeed in her mission.

"Aida's given everything to be human, and she's gone through so much. She's been treated, in her perspective, terribly. She was treated like a machine, she was locked in a cupboard, she wasn't asked her opinion on anything, and so she's traveled so far to get to this point of being human, she's not going to let that go without a fight. She's made it so that she's very well equipped for any sort of battle that's coming her way. So, for her, there's everything at stake," Henstridge said.

"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 4 airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.