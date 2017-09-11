'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Plot News, Cast: Lance Hunter Returning; Two New Characters Added

(Photo: Facebook/AgentsofShield) Nick Blood will be back as Lance Hunter in season 5 of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will welcome a familiar face back to the fold.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Nick Blood will be back as Lance Hunter in the highly anticipated new season of the hit comic book adaptation.

Fans first met Blood's character in the second season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." as a mercenary who does not abide by the rules and does not succumb to the people in charge.

Hunter was supposed to be a lead character alongside his ex-wife Bobbi Morse (Adrianne Palicki) in a planned spinoff titled "Most Wanted."

To make this work, the characters had to be written off from "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." by having them disavowed from the group. However, ABC decided not to go through with the spinoff, which put the fate of the characters in the balance.

At the moment, it is unclear what it is that could bring Lance Hunter back in action, how many episodes will appear in come "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 and whether or not he will be back permanently, but those who missed the character will definitely be in for a treat.

Palicki is not expected to join him back to the fray since the actress is already starring in a comedy series created and starred in by Seth MacFarlane, "The Orville," which actually premieres today on FOX.

Apart from Blood's comeback, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will also introduce a couple of new characters. Jordan Preston of "Breaking Point" and "Gladiators" star Mark Rhino Smith were tapped for yet to be divulged roles.

Smith took to Twitter to reveal that filming for his bits has wrapped already, but he did not go into detail as to who he will play. From the looks of it, the two new recruits will portray characters that will cause headache to the team.

It's a rap on Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D for @ABCNetwork @netflix My fourth US tv show @CrimMinds_CBS @NCISLA @TheLastShipTNT #Thankful

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 is set to premiere later this year.