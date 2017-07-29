'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Coulson to Face an Alien Enemy in Space?

Facebook/AgentsofShield Coulson is trapped in space in the upcoming season of "Agents of SHIELD."

Clark's (Phil Coulson) predicament is slowly getting clearer in the upcoming season of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

A new promo photo (via ComicBookMovie) released for the ABC series' new installment shows the S.H.I.E.L.D. leader standing inside a spaceship and looking at what appears to be a vast asteroid field. In last season's finale, Coulson woke up in an entirely different place following his release from AIDA's (Mallory Jansen) framework. He was in a vessel deep in outer space. The spaceship seemed to be on a dangerous mission, as it navigated the treacherous void filled with huge floating rocks.

It still remains a mystery why Coulson was sent into space while all the other S.H.I.E.L.D. members were able to return home safely. Ming-Na Wen, who plays Agent May, recently told Syfy that she also does not know what happened. However, she said that it would be interesting to include a storyline where Coulson battles an alien-like villain while he is trapped in the spaceship.

"I'm still waiting to find out. I have a meeting with the producers soon. I can't wait to find out why Coulson is out in space. I recently watched Alien again, so are we going to have Season 5 where it's like an alien we have to deal with now? A Predator or something? That'd be fun, turn S.H.I.E.L.D. into a horror movie. But seriously, they never tell us anything, because we're not to be trusted," Wen shared with the media outlet.

Incidentally, Wen also mentioned that romance would probably not be in the cards for Coulson and her character. According to her, the two value their friendship too much to risk it for an affair. Wen said the series would do well to incorporate romance in the younger characters' lives than in a pair of older people who are dedicated to the mission.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will air midseason 2018 on ABC.