'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Daisy Ready for a New Romance?

Daisy (Chloe Bennet) may be getting a new love interest in the upcoming season of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Facebook/AgentsofShieldDaisy needs love in the upcoming season of "Agents of SHIELD."

According to Blasting News, there is a chance that the agent will find someone to love again after her two failed relationships.

So far, Daisy has had no luck in the romance department after her first boyfriend, Ward (Brett Dalton) turned out to be a spy for Hydra. Later on, he became the host of a parasitic alien who tried to kill every member of S.H.I.E.L.D. In season 4B, Ward was alive in the alternate universe created by AIDA (Mallory Jansen). He and Daisy were together, but he vanished when she returned to reality.

Daisy's other boyfriend, Lincoln (Luke Mitchell) loved her a lot, but he died for the greater good. It was he who piloted the spaceship that exploded and destroyed Ward. It was a sacrifice that Daisy had trouble accepting. The experience had a huge effect on her. She left S.H.I.E.L.D. and went rogue. It took a lot of patience from Coulson (Clark Gregg) to woo her back into the fold, and even then, Daisy was never the same. The fans are reportedly eager to see the character happy again in the arms of someone she loves.

Meanwhile, Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) definitely needs some time to accept the events that took place between her and Fitz (Iain De Caestecker). Spoilers predicted that their relationship was already irreparable.

Last season, Fitz became AIDA's pawn in the framework. Together, they did unspeakable things. Simmons tried to reach out to Fitz, hoping that their love would be enough to make him remember his principles. When he eventually did, it was too late. While both of them will return to S.H.I.E.L.D., there is no guarantee that they will still be lovers.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will air midseason 2018.