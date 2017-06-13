'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Fan-Favorite Character Not Coming Back Next Season

Fan-favorite character Grant Ward (Brett Dalton) will no longer appear in the fifth season of ABC's "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

facebook/AgentsofShield Promo photo for "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Jed Whedon revealed that despite their intention to bring back some of the beloved characters of the superhero series after season 4, it will be impossible due to several reasons like "scheduling, or personal issues, or other shows that take our people away."

This will be the first time that Ward will not appear in an installment of the sci-fi action adventure series since it first aired in 2013. The character had been through a lot of changes. He was first introduced as a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent but was later revealed to be a Hydra member after his cover had been exposed. Then, after being killed by Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), his body was used by a dark Inhuman named Hive so the latter could spread destruction on Earth.

Whedon's co-executive producer Jeff Bell also mentioned that anyone who will return from the dead in the next installment of the TV series, just like what Aida (Mallory Hansen) did, will never stay for long.

"Aida rebuilt her body out of dark stuff from a dark, terrible universe, so she wasn't exactly human," Bell stated. "There was a Darkhold filter through which she came, so it seemed that anyone who came back that way was not, in fact, really themselves, but some corrupted version of themselves."

Aside from Ward, reports have claimed that other characters like Antoine Triplett (B.J. Britt) and Lincoln Campbell (Luke Mitchell) are not expected to return to the series as well. There is also no news about the possibility of the Ghost Rider's (Gabriel Luna) return for season 5 at the moment.

ABC is slated to air the premiere episode of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 in January 2018.