'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Fitz to Retain Evil Side From AIDA?

Facebook/AgentsofShield Fitz regrets becoming a pawn to AIDA in the new season of "Agents of SHIELD."

Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) may retain the evilness that AIDA (Mallory Jansen) gave him in the upcoming season of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

According to CarterMatt, there is a possibility that Fitz will not be his 100 percent self in the new installment. After all, it was he whom AIDA spent the most time with in the alternate world.

Because of the Life Model Decoy, Fitz's personality changed. He became a villain and fought against his former friends and colleagues in S.H.I.E.L.D. There is a chance that he has yet to purge himself of his dark side. AIDA may no longer be around, but Fitz still has to deal with the repercussions of his actions due to the Framework. For instance, he has yet to make things work out with Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge).

The forecasts for the couple do not look positive. It has been previously teased that Simmons will have a hard time forgiving Fitz for what he did. They are expected to continue working with Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the rest, but it is more likely they will not return to their previous dynamics. Simmons may opt to be friends with Fitz, at least for the time being, until she is finally convinced of his loyalty. Although she knows that they were all powerless against AIDA and that Fitz was a mere pawn, she will not be able to forget the pain she experienced in a hurry.

Meanwhile, fans of the ABC series are curious to learn if there could be a crossover between it and the new Marvel show "Inhumans."

"Inhumans'" executive producer Scott Buck told Comic Book Resources that they were open to the idea. For now, though, "Inhumans" will be in an entirely different universe from S.H.I.E.L.D. Crossovers may definitely happen in the future, since the latter has Inhuman characters as well. Daisy (Chloe Bennet) is an Inhuman as well, alongside the other Secret Warriors.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will air midseason 2018.